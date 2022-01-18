Advertisement

Video shows Border Patrol chasing vehicle in south Laredo

By Roger Uvalle
Published: Jan. 18, 2022 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - KGNS News was able to acquire surveillance footage after an investigation into shots being fired in south Laredo Tuesday morning.

The video shows a chase that was between Border Patrol and an individual in the Riverhill subdivision at around 1 a.m.

KGNS reached out to U.S Customs and Border Protection, who clarified that their agents did not fire their weapons.

The agents were working in the area along with the Texas National Guard as part of Operation Lone Star.

We’ll keep you updated once we know more details.

