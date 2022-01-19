Brother mourns death of sister killed in Mines Road accident

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are continuing to investigate an accident on Mines Road that claimed the life of a 19-year-old woman.

A family member who was very close to her is speaking out about her passing and how he continues to mourn her death.

Jorge Pena is the older Brother of Yatziri Yanet Pena Robles. He says that his sister loved to make people laugh, loved her job and was very punctual.

Pena says, “She would always leave I don’t know probably an hour before work so she can get there safe and early.”

Yatziri’s life was tragically cut short this past Friday, after she drove to work and was involved in an accident.

At this time police believe she lost control of her Buick Terraza which caused the truck to roll over.

Police say she was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident; unfortunately, she still passed away.

Jorge says, “I saw a missed call from her best friend mmm and then my mom said that her best friend’s family came and gave her the news because she didn’t know.”

During the time of the accident, Jorge was out of town and once he heard the news, he couldn’t fathom the information.

Jorge says, “What is happening is everything ok and she just told me that Yatziri had got into a car accident and that she didn’t make it.”

Jorge says he returned to Laredo immediately to be with his family.

“I saw my family and it still didn’t hit me yet but uhm that’s when you get...A feel that she would no longer be here”, said Jorge.

Yatziri’s best friend and her mom started a GoFundMe page where more than 250 people donated.

The family says they are thankful to the community for everyone who has helped out and donated during this difficult time.

Jorge says that he feels like his sister completed her mission on earth and will always remember her as very happy person.

Jorge says, “When we were little she would dress up or whatever and she would put a costume and start acting funny to make us laugh or have a good time. I feel like that was always her trying to have a good time and make everyone feel happy.”

Funeral services for Yatziri will be held at the Joe Jackson Heights Funeral chapel from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with the rosary beginning at 6:30 p.m.

A mass is scheduled for Wednesday morning at St. John Neumann Catholic Church at 9 a.m. with the burial following at the city cemetery.

