Don’t fear the winter

Warm Wednesday morning
Warm Wednesday morning(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 5:47 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Seasons don’t fear the winter and neither should you!

We are starting our Wednesday rather warm compared to previous days!

Expect a nice and sunny day in the mid 80s, but some changes are a brewing.

Temperatures will drop into the mid-40s and see those cold winds and rainy conditions.

Expect a high of 49 on Thursday with lows in the low 30s, we could even see some mixed precipitation that could include ice, sleet and maybe even some snow but that could all be wishful thinking.

Expect these cold conditions to last into Friday morning with temperatures in the low 30s and highs in the 40s.

It’s going to be a chilly and gloomy weekend with temperatures in the 50s and high chances of cold rain.

Thing will start to warm up on Monday, where we see a high of 60 degrees and by Tuesday we are back to our clear and sunny skies that we are used to.

