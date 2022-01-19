Is Laredo the best city to start a business?

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo maintains the number one spot as the best city to start a business, that’s according to a new survey.

Just by looking around town, you can spot the different ventures that have made the city home to many fellow business owners like Mary Carmen Rodriguez who started her boutique at home.

She has put in time and effort to grow her business and to become a thriving entrepreneur.

Rodriguez says she started in her living room, had a little space on Shiloh but she managed to showcase all her items; something customers really enjoyed.

Recently, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said the city ranks as one of the top ten cities to start a business.

Laredo Chamber of Commerce President Gabriela Morales says Laredo needs to be viewed as an important and major city on a national level.

She also says that one of the reasons many people want to start a business in Texas is because the state does not impose tax on personal income.

Morales says, “We are the number one inland port in America so every good that moves and comes through here is a value for investors for companies. You have the manufacture on the Nuevo Laredo side, we have logistics and transportation on this side, so no brainer that someone from out of state would want to come here and set up shop here.”

Mary Carmen is not the only one.

She is among hundreds of other business owners in Laredo who took the leap to become their own boss like Raquel Rodriguez and her mother Veronica Gutierrez of Vica’s Delight Bistro.

The mother-daughter duo say it was a big step and challenge, but it’s been worth it.

Rodriguez says, “She started off by selling little by little and it was very small it was really just by her office and then she started growing little by little with more offices and friends and so she had to quit her job and she focused 100 percent on her business.”

Despite the businesses being in different industries, the owners have several things in common, they say getting their businesses off the ground has not been easy, but they assure that with patience and perseverance all is possible to accomplish.

Raquel Rodriguez says it’s very time consuming and tiring but at the end of the day it’s worth it because it’s a goal her mother has had since she was very young.

Mary Carmen advises other potential business owners to follow their passion and believe in yourself.

Morales says because Laredo is a bilingual city, business owners can have a variety of shoppers coming through their doors.

She also adds that Laredo continues to be the number one inland port in America.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.