LISD offering virtual parent learning sessions

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 6:26 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - LISD is providing parents with an opportunity to participate in a series of virtual training sessions.

As part of LISD’s Parent Academy of Learning sessions, some of the courses being offered include building emotional intelligence and empathy at home, understanding bronchitis and how to avoid it as well as the importance of providing emotional and professional support at home.

The district says these classes are aimed at providing parents with the necessary resources to become actively involved in their child’s education and help them succeed.

The first of four sessions will take place this Saturday, Jan. 22.

For more information you can call Carlos Rene Ramirez at 956-273-3573.

