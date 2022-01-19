LISD offers tech support hotline

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With the third day of remote learning underway, a local school district wants to assist students and parents with any hiccups they may have when trying to access the class online.

The LISD Technology Services Department is providing families with high quality tech support.

They are assisting families with laptop or tablet issues, password resets, class link access and digital textbooks.

If you have any questions or issues you can contact the tech support services, at the email on your screen they are available from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For more information, you can call the main help desk at 956-273-1330.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.