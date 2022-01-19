Nine-year-old nailer raises money for family

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A nine-year-old boy from Nuevo Laredo has become a viral sensation for the work he does a this mom’s beauty salon, but it’s not all glamour, there’s a specific reason behind the boy’s hobby.

From short nails to long nails, little Gabriel Quimbar enjoys creating custom nails for his moms’ customers.

Doing nails at nine-years-old Gabriel might be a boy but he has gained a lot of attention for his work at the salon.

For the past couple of months, Gabriel has helped his mom Blanca Guzman by putting nails at her salon in Nuevo Laredo but his passion for nails became a necessity, when his younger four-year-old brother needed surgery.

Now with his own growing client list, Gabriel uses his profits to help his family in anyway especially for his brother’s needs.

While he puts in his hard work in the salon, his work is drawing attention on social media.

The nine-year-old has received praise from people all-around the world through social media.

From Laredo locals to larger cities like Houston and out of state places like California, many applaud his nail fashion work but unfortunately, not all the comments are nice or supportive.

Guzman says Gabriel receives comments such as “Boys shouldn’t be doing nails” or that working in a salon is more of a woman’s job.

Other comments even attack his mother saying she is exploiting her son at a young age, but both say they don’t care what others say, they enjoy working together as a tag team dynamic duo.

One customer says that once she saw Gabriel’s work, she instantly became a fan.

As of now Gabriel and his mom are working together day and night to pay for his brother’s surgical expenses.

Guzman says that working with her son has created a bond that many families don’t get to experience.

Gabriel hopes that in a near future, he’ll be able to have a salon just like his mom, since he considers her the best role model.

You can find more of little Gabriel’s work on his social media pages like Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok under Gabriel_Quimbar.

