Advertisement

Nine-year-old nailer raises money for family

By Christian Del Rio
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A nine-year-old boy from Nuevo Laredo has become a viral sensation for the work he does a this mom’s beauty salon, but it’s not all glamour, there’s a specific reason behind the boy’s hobby.

From short nails to long nails, little Gabriel Quimbar enjoys creating custom nails for his moms’ customers.

Doing nails at nine-years-old Gabriel might be a boy but he has gained a lot of attention for his work at the salon.

For the past couple of months, Gabriel has helped his mom Blanca Guzman by putting nails at her salon in Nuevo Laredo but his passion for nails became a necessity, when his younger four-year-old brother needed surgery.

Now with his own growing client list, Gabriel uses his profits to help his family in anyway especially for his brother’s needs.

While he puts in his hard work in the salon, his work is drawing attention on social media.

The nine-year-old has received praise from people all-around the world through social media.

From Laredo locals to larger cities like Houston and out of state places like California, many applaud his nail fashion work but unfortunately, not all the comments are nice or supportive.

Guzman says Gabriel receives comments such as “Boys shouldn’t be doing nails” or that working in a salon is more of a woman’s job.

Other comments even attack his mother saying she is exploiting her son at a young age, but both say they don’t care what others say, they enjoy working together as a tag team dynamic duo.

One customer says that once she saw Gabriel’s work, she instantly became a fan.

As of now Gabriel and his mom are working together day and night to pay for his brother’s surgical expenses.

Guzman says that working with her son has created a bond that many families don’t get to experience.

Gabriel hopes that in a near future, he’ll be able to have a salon just like his mom, since he considers her the best role model.

You can find more of little Gabriel’s work on his social media pages like Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok under Gabriel_Quimbar.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The best way to detect the COVID-19 virus is to test repeatedly, especially if the patient is...
If you tested negative for COVID then tested positive days later, you are not alone
Possible body found along Highway 359
Police investigating death on Highway 83 and 359
Paraprofessionals express concerns on remote learning
Paraprofessionals raise concerns about compensation during remote learning
Remote learning
UISD debunks rumor regarding extension of remote learning
Car chase reported in south Laredo
Video shows Border Patrol chasing vehicle in south Laredo

Latest News

Car chase reported in south Laredo
Shots fired by National Guard Troop in south Laredo
File photo: UISD Vita program
UISD offering tax preparation assistance
UISD offering tax preparation services
UISD offering tax preparation services
Mary Carmen Rodriguez
Is Laredo the best city to start a business?