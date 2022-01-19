Police investigating possible body found on Highway 359

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating after an apparent body was found in central Laredo.

The incident happened this morning at around 4 a.m. near Highway 359 and Chacon Creek.

Several police units were seen parked along Highway 359 while officers were seen searching the brush.

Our camera crew captured the moment when officials were seen loading up what appears to be a body.

No word on what might have unfolded but we will continue to keep you updated as more details become available.

