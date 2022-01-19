Advertisement

Shots fired by National Guard Troop in south Laredo

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Officials are releasing more details regarding a shots fired call that happened in south Laredo Tuesday morning.

The incident happened at around 1 a.m. near the Riverhill subdivision.

Officials say National Guard Troops that were working Operation Lone Star came across some people getting into a vehicle along the riverbanks.

A soldier then reportedly identified himself to the driver who then tried to hit the trooper as he attempted to escape.

One of the soldiers allegedly opened fire which led to a chase.

Surveillance video provided to KGNS News shows a Border Patrol unit involved but Customs and Border Protection says agents with the agency did not fire their weapons.

The case is being investigated by the Texas Rangers.

