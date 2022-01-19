Advertisement

UISD offering tax preparation assistance

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - If you are looking for some help with your taxes, UISD’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program is helping you for free!

Every year during tax season, the district gathers a group of students enrolled in the financial analysis courses, so they can work to earn their IRS certification.

Starting on Tuesday, Jan 25. UISD will be offering tax preparation services at three Laredo high schools including Alexander, LBJ, and United.

Tax filers must bring a photo ID, copy of last year’s return, W2 Forms and banking information.

Once again, the services will start on Tuesday form 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information on services, you can click here.

