UISD offering tax preparation assistance

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - If you are looking for some help with your taxes, UISD’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program is helping you for free!

Every year during tax season, the district gathers a group of students enrolled in the financial analysis courses, so they can work to earn their IRS certification.

Starting on Tuesday, Jan 25. UISD will be offering tax preparation services at three Laredo high schools including Alexander, LBJ, and United.

Tax filers must bring a photo ID, copy of last year’s return, W2 Forms and banking information.

Once again, the services will start on Tuesday form 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information on services, you can click here.

