City discusses ways to reduce accidents on Jacaman Road

By Christian Del Rio
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Officials discussed a possible solution to reduce the number of accidents on a busy Laredo Road.

Earlier this month, a 19-year-old man was injured in an accident on Jacaman Road and his mother Sandra Johnson spoke during Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

Johnson shared some of the details regarding her son’s accident as well as the need for safety improvements on the busy road.

Councilmember Ruben Gutierrez suggested that changing the street into a one-lane road in each direction could slow down the speed of vehicles which may prevent fatalities.

In response Laredo Traffic Department Director Robert Peña shared two additional options; one of which was to reduce the width of the two lanes in order to provide better directions.

The second option he proposed was to reduce the width for one direction eastbound that shifts to the direction of the south and it will prevent the crossing.

Another suggestion was placing a barrier in the middle of the street along with several safety signs.

Councilman Gutierrez says they will continue studying the options and asked city staff to look into option two.

City discusses ways to reduce accidents on Jacaman Road
