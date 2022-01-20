Cyclist concerned about Springfield project affecting bike trail

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - As the Springfield Avenue extension project continues to be developed, local cyclists are concerned about what it’s doing to one of Laredo’s nature trails.

Local cycling activist Fernando Baldazo says after being asked where people can ride their bikes in Laredo.

With the expansion project of Springfield Avenue, the project has caused the cycling community to speak out.

Baldazo says, “The Shiloh trail is going through an expansion of Springfield Road, but this expansion couldn’t have come at a worse time. It came at a time when two other cycling parks they had were sold to private owners.”

Baldazo is referring to Los Morales and La Bota Bike Trails which are private property but now have a new owner; unfortunately, the new owners don’t allow them to ride through there.

He says the cycling community has lost 80 percent of the trails in a week.

District Six Councilmember Dr. Marte Martinez says that the city had initially purchased the area where the current Shiloh Bike and Hike Trails are to expand Springfield Avenue.

Dr. Martinez says over the course of many years now trails where cut into the property and we have been able to have a new or an area where people could go and cycle.”

Councilmember Martinez says these trails are important that’s why they met with the biking community to discuss the Springfield Expansion plan.

Martinez says because the Shiloh trial is so important to the biking community, the road was redesigned three separate times to push it forward and further west, and now they are at the furthest westbound boundary.

The Springfield project is expected to cycle forward and have cleared out some of the area to start the development.

He says his plan is to expand the trails to eventually connect the Shiloh Bike trails, Divine Mercy Park and North Central Park in the next year and a half which is what Baldazo hopes to see soon.

Baldazo hopes to see the trails expanded and maybe one day they can add more canopies and infrastructure and recue the other two trails that they lost.

He hopes the city adds more trails because cycling is a growing sport in Laredo.

Baldazo says there are over 2,000 people in the cycling community and that number continues to grow.

