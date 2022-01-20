FBI Agents Conduct “Law Enforcement Activities” at Properties Linked to Congressman Henry Cuellar

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - KGNS News has learned the FBI executed two separate searches at a home and private business this afternoon.

According to the FBI liaison, they were “lawfully present conducting court-authorized law enforcement activities” at a downtown location on Washington and Davis Ave. and in the vicinity of Winridge Drive and Estate Drive in Winfield Estates.

Witnesses say the downtown office in question where the FBI was seen is 1519 Washington.

That address reportedly houses the Texans for Henry Cuellar offices as well as other separate private businesses.

The house where the FBI agents were seen is 8205 Estate Dr. in Winfield. There, several FBI agents were seen outside the house as well as entering the house as well as several unmarked vehicles outside with their trunks open.

Both the downtown property and the house are listed as owned by Henry Cuellar and his wife according to public records.

KGNS reached out to Congressman Henry Cuellar’s office for a statement, they responded by saying, “Congressman Cuellar will fully cooperate in any investigation. He is committed to ensuring that justice and the law are upheld.”

FBI did not specify who or what the subjects of the investigation are at this time.

