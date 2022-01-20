Advertisement

FBI Agents Conduct “Law Enforcement Activities” at Properties Linked to Congressman Henry Cuellar

By Alex Cano
Published: Jan. 19, 2022 at 6:15 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - KGNS News has learned the FBI executed two separate searches at a home and private business this afternoon.

According to the FBI liaison, they were “lawfully present conducting court-authorized law enforcement activities” at a downtown location on Washington and Davis Ave. and in the vicinity of Winridge Drive and Estate Drive in Winfield Estates.

Witnesses say the downtown office in question where the FBI was seen is 1519 Washington.

That address reportedly houses the Texans for Henry Cuellar offices as well as other separate private businesses.

The house where the FBI agents were seen is 8205 Estate Dr. in Winfield. There, several FBI agents were seen outside the house as well as entering the house as well as several unmarked vehicles outside with their trunks open.

Both the downtown property and the house are listed as owned by Henry Cuellar and his wife according to public records.

KGNS reached out to Congressman Henry Cuellar’s office for a statement, they responded by saying, “Congressman Cuellar will fully cooperate in any investigation. He is committed to ensuring that justice and the law are upheld.”

FBI did not specify who or what the subjects of the investigation are at this time.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Possible body found along Highway 359
Police investigating death on Highway 83 and 359
The best way to detect the COVID-19 virus is to test repeatedly, especially if the patient is...
If you tested negative for COVID then tested positive days later, you are not alone
Paraprofessionals express concerns on remote learning
Paraprofessionals raise concerns about compensation during remote learning
Jorge Pena Robles mourns loss of sister
Brother mourns death of sister killed in Mines Road accident
Remote learning
UISD debunks rumor regarding extension of remote learning

Latest News

Federal Agents Conduct “Court Authorized Law Enforcement Activities” at Properties Linked to...
Federal Agents Conduct “Court Authorized Law Enforcement Activities” at Properties Linked to Congres
Accident reported near KGNS station
Accident reported on Del Mar and Springfield
Accident reported near KGNS station
Police investigating death on Highway 83 and 359
Police investigating death on Highway 83 and 359