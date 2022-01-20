Advertisement

Gracy’s mother concerned over delay in daughter’s case

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The mother of a woman whose body was found dead near a city park in September of 2020 is continuing to demand justice for her daughter and her unborn baby.

Mayra Rivera, the mother of Gracy Espinoza says it has been four months since the Laredo Police Department held a press conference in the name of the man accused of her death.

Back in September of 2021 Laredo Police arrested Joel David Chavez III for her death, nearly a year after Gracy’s death; however, Rivera claims there has been a lack of progress on her daughter’s case.

Webb County District Attorney Isidro Alaniz says during the pre-trial hearing in the 111th District Court, they were given the next court dates for the case.

Alaniz says, “We have a pre-trial set for Feb. 23, 2022 which is the next court date. After that the jury selection date right now, is tentatively set for April the 4 of 2022. That is where we are at with this case.”

Gracy’s mother also says she has not been able to get her daughter’s death certificate, something the district attorney says he will help with.

He says the delay in the certificate comes from the back-log of cases due to the pandemic.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Federal Agents Conduct “Court Authorized Law Enforcement Activities” at Properties Linked to...
FBI conducts law enforcement activities at properties linked to congressman
Possible body found along Highway 359
Police investigating death on Highway 83 and 359
Jorge Pena Robles mourns loss of sister
Brother mourns death of sister killed in Mines Road accident
Car chase reported in south Laredo
Shots fired by National Guard Troop in south Laredo
Accident reported on Del Mar and Springfield
Accident reported near KGNS station

Latest News

Teen teens accused of setting fire to park
Teen accused of setting fire to park to face more charges
Teen accused of setting fire to park to face more charges
Teen accused of setting fire to park to face more charges
Gracy’s mother concerned over delay in daughter’s case
Gracy’s mother concerned over delay in daughter’s case
Arthur
PBS Celebrates 25 Years of “Arthur” with Final Season