Hey winter, what took you so long?

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Get ready to bust out those thick winter coats and boots because we are finally going to see some winter conditions.

On Thursday we’ll start out nice and breezy in the 50s and see a significant drop into the 40s.

Things are only going to get cold from there, overnight we are expecting to dip down into the low 30s and see some mixed precipitation that could bring anything from rain, sleet, hail and even snow.

These low 30s will stick with us into Friday morning. Expect temperatures to increase to a high of 47 on Friday with a 50 percent chance of rain, but we shouldn’t see any mixed precipitation for Friday.

Prepare for a lot of heavy gloom and slippery roads all weekend.

Now expect things to stay in the upper 40s and 50s on Saturday and Sunday with lows in the 40s and a slight chance of cold rain.

Things will start to warm up on Monday to a high of 60 and on Tuesday we are back in the 70s, so our cold front won’t last too long.

The big question on everyone’s mind is, is it going to snow? Laredo missed out on its chance last time, so it would be cool if we do see some this year; however, hopefully everyone has power this year.

