Laredo City Attorney resigns

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After just three months of being on the job, the Laredo City Attorney has handed in his resignation.

Dean Roggia submitted his letter of resignation as city attorney.

The city released a statement saying, it was his decision to no longer continue his employment with the city and that they wish him all the best on his future endeavors.

Back in October of 2021, Laredo City Manager Robert Eads recommended Row Shaw to City Council for the job as city attorney.

No word on why Row Shaw decided to step away from the job.

