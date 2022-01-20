Advertisement

Laredo City Attorney resigns

By Omar Anzaldua
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 7:27 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After just three months of being on the job, the Laredo City Attorney has handed in his resignation.

Dean Roggia submitted his letter of resignation as city attorney.

The city released a statement saying, it was his decision to no longer continue his employment with the city and that they wish him all the best on his future endeavors.

Back in October of 2021, Laredo City Manager Robert Eads recommended Row Shaw to City Council for the job as city attorney.

No word on why Row Shaw decided to step away from the job.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Federal Agents Conduct “Court Authorized Law Enforcement Activities” at Properties Linked to...
FBI conducts law enforcement activities at properties linked to congressman
Possible body found along Highway 359
Police investigating death on Highway 83 and 359
Jorge Pena Robles mourns loss of sister
Brother mourns death of sister killed in Mines Road accident
Car chase reported in south Laredo
Shots fired by National Guard Troop in south Laredo
Accident reported on Del Mar and Springfield
Accident reported near KGNS station

Latest News

Virginia Alfaro Cabral Turrubiates
Woman accused of selling fraudulent E-tags
FBI conducts law enforcement activities at properties linked to congressman
FBI conducts law enforcement activities at properties linked to congressman
TxDOT prepares for icy roads
TxDOT prepares for icy roads
File photo: Winter Freeze of 2021
TxDOT prepares for icy roads