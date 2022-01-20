Advertisement

Officials fear covid surge could increase hospitalizations

By Brenda Camacho
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The highly contagious omicron variant is causing a record-breaking number of infections in Laredo and Webb County.

Health officials fear another week of this could push hospitals to their breaking points.

Covid infections are at an all-time high in Laredo and Webb County as the Omicron variant sweeps the nation.

During Tuesday night’s City Council meeting, Laredo Health Department Director Dr. Richard Chamberlain filled members in on some of the latest statistics.

He says of all the surges Laredo has experienced this has to be the most significant.

Dr. Chamberlain says, “Just for 2022 we’ve had over 12,00 cases and that’s in the first 18 days of this year. So that is a significant increase and I wanted to make the community aware of.”

The rise in cases has also led to a rise in hospitalizations.

On Tuesday, the state reported the rate at 29.41 percent. The last time it was that high was back in August.

Officials like the Laredo Health Authority Dr. Victor Trevino hope that by next week cases plateau because hospitals can no longer continue in this current state without additional medical staff.

Dr. Trevino says, “Even though this variant is mild to moderate it is infecting many more people and with that in mind if only a small percentage of these people get complicated, especially people with underlying conditions, this will overwhelm our hospitals.”

The city has requested roughly 80 medical staff from the state but were only able to get 35 people.

Emergency Management Coordinator and Fire Chief Guillermo Heard says that Laredo Specialty Hospital is converting back to a covid unit to assist with patient care.

The city continues to encourage people to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

According to Chamberlain, 94-percent of covid related deaths are of those unvaccinated.

