PBS Celebrates 25 Years of “Arthur” with Final Season

By CNN
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 12:35 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CNN - The beloved, long-running PBS animated kids’ show “Arthur” is going out with a bang.

After 25 years, the show’s final four episodes will air next month as part of a special quarter-century celebration marathon. It will include upwards of 250 episodes and movie specials back-to-back -- airing on multiple PBS platforms. The marathon starts February 16th and runs until February 21st. The last four episodes will air on the last day of the marathon.

The “Arthur” series finale will include a look at the show’s characters as adults.

PBS says the iconic Peabody and Emmy award-winning show is the longest-running kids’ animated series on television.

