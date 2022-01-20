Schools cancel classes on Friday due to inclement weather

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Due to the inclement weather, both school districts are cancelling classes this Friday.

According to a statement form LISD, Friday, Jan 21, 2022, will be designated as a Bad Weather Day; therefore, all students and staff will no longer be reporting to their classes or work sites.

This includes students who were learning at home and those who were being sent to school because they did not have internet access.

Also, all scheduled athletic events will be ither postponed or adjusted to begin later during the day.

All campuses and offices will remain closed on Jan. 21 and all operations and classes will resume on Monday, Jan. 24.

On Monday, students and staff are expected to report to their designated campus.

The district says these changes are being made to ensure the health and safety of its staff and students.

The district will make up the day on a later date.

Meanwhile, UISD has also said that there will be no remote learning or grab and go meals this Friday.

All UISD classes will be canceled, and classes will resume on Monday Jan. 24.

The bad weather day will be made up on Feb. 18, 2022.

