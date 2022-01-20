Advertisement

Teen accused of setting fire to park to face more charges

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 1:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Two teenage girls are in the hot seat after allegedly setting fire to a north Laredo Park last month.

Laredo Police arrested 18-year-old Maria Del Carmen Gonzalez and a 16-year-old with arson.

The incident happened on Dec. 28 at around 9:40 p.m. when fire officials received a call about a fire at North Central Park.

Witnesses and social media users identified the culprits from a video that circulated on social media showing them allegedly starting the fire.

After a thorough investigation, Laredo Police obtained enough evidence to charge the 16-year-old with criminal mischief for causing damage to the park’s bathroom.

Gonzalez was arrested and taken into police custody; meanwhile the teen was transported to the Webb County Youth Village.

