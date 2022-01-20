TxDOT prepares for icy roads

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With inclement weather conditions expected to move into our area, we could be seeing some treacherous travel conditions out on the roads.

The Texas Department of Transportation will be out and about performing brine solution road pre-treatment operations on various roadways and overpasses starting on Friday and Saturday.

A mobile operation of road pre-treatment work will be occurring at different times throughout the day.

The traveling public is advised to slow down, merge to open lanes and obey traffic signs.

Below is a list of travel safety tips provided by TxDOT:

Tips for Getting Car Ready for Winter Travel

· Check your car’s antifreeze, battery, tires, windshield wipers, and lights (front and back).

· Let others know your route and expected arrival time, building in extra time for delays.

· Put together an emergency roadside kit with water, snacks, blankets, jumper cables, etc.

Tips for Driving in Winter Conditions

· Slow down and increase the following distance between your vehicle and others. It can take twice as long to stop on wet roads and even longer on icy roads.

· Do not use cruise control, which may cause you to lose control on icy surfaces.

· Brake gently, applying slow, steady pressure to test traction.

· Approach turns, bridges and shaded spots slowly. If start to skid, stay calm; keep both hands on the wheel; take your foot off the gas; look where you want to go, and steer that direction.

· Keep a safe distance away from snowplows and TxDOT vehicles as they treat roadways.

Tips for Driving in Fog

· Use low beam headlights and fog lights, if you have them. Do not use high beams (bright lights).

· Slow down and do not drive faster than your field of vision. Use windshield wipers and the defroster to maximize visibility.

· Increase your following distance to ensure enough room for stopping, and avoid sudden stops.

· Use the right edge of the road or roadside reflectors as a guide. If you cannot see, pull off the road completely — preferably at a rest area or truck stop — and turn on your hazard flashers immediately.

