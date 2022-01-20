Advertisement

Woman accused of selling fraudulent E-tags

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 7:37 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A multiple month investigation into the illegal sale of temporary license plates lands one woman behind bars.

Laredo Police arrested 38-year-old Virginia Alfaro Cabral Turrubiates in the case.

The Laredo Police Department received information that Turrubiates was selling fraudulent paper e-tags out of her home.

Investigators executed a search warrant where they seized several e-tags which where illegally reproduced, sold and issued to unsuspected buyers operating protect and serve two vehicles driven in the Laredo.

She was charged with Unauthorized Reproduction of Temporary Tags.

Police say it’s important for drivers to know that only a car dealership, car lot or tax assessor’s office can issue a temporary e-tag or permit.

