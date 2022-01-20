Advertisement

Woman killed in Mines Road accident to be laid to rest

By Mindy Casso
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 9:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Family and friends of the young lady killed in a traffic accident last Friday will say their final farewells.

The mass for 19 year old Yatziri Yanet Pena Robles will be held on Thursday morning at St. John Nuemann Catholic Church at 9 a.m. with the burial immediately following at the city cemetery.

Yatziri passed away after apparently losing control of her vehicle while driving to work on Mines Road.

