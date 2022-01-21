Advertisement

AEP keeping an eye on power grid

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 7:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With the cold weather expected to stay with us this weekend, AEP says it will continue to monitor the power grid for any possible service interruptions in our area.

If you are experiencing any issues with your electricity or know of anyone who is you can call AEP at 1-866-223-8508.

You can also visit their website to check power outages and even report them yourself.

For all other questions or concerns, you can call the Laredo 311 call center.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Federal Agents Conduct “Court Authorized Law Enforcement Activities” at Properties Linked to...
FBI conducts law enforcement activities at properties linked to congressman
Virginia Alfaro Cabral Turrubiates
Woman accused of selling fraudulent E-tags
Gracy Espinoza and Joel David Chavez III
Gracy’s mother concerned over delay in daughter’s case
City attorney resigns
Laredo City Attorney resigns
Car chase reported in south Laredo
Shots fired by National Guard Troop in south Laredo

Latest News

File photo: Laredo College
Laredo College delays opening due to cold
AEP keeping an eye on powergrid
AEP keeping an eye on powergrid
City sets up shelter at LBJ
City sets up warming shelters
Baby it's cold outside
Faux day instead of a snow day