AEP keeping an eye on power grid

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With the cold weather expected to stay with us this weekend, AEP says it will continue to monitor the power grid for any possible service interruptions in our area.

If you are experiencing any issues with your electricity or know of anyone who is you can call AEP at 1-866-223-8508.

You can also visit their website to check power outages and even report them yourself.

For all other questions or concerns, you can call the Laredo 311 call center.

