Agents arrest Mexican National wanted for DUI

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 12:55 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents arrest a wanted undocumented immigrant.

The incident happened on Jan. 20 when agents at the west station apprehended a group of people near a ranch in northwest Laredo.

One of the individuals was identified as Perfecto Cotes-Centeno, a 42-year-old Mexican National who had crossed into the U.S. illegally.

Records revealed, Cotes-Centeno had an active warrant out of San Antonio for Driving under the influence.

He was arrested and turned over to the Webb County Jail for extradition.

