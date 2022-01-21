An advisory and 2 warnings in effect for the Laredo area

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -According to the National Weather Service there are two weather warnings and an advisory in effect for the Laredo area.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect Thursday evening through Friday morning for minor ice accumulations across much of South Texas.

A Freeze Warning is in effect Thursday evening through Friday morning for much of South Texas.

Wind chill values near 20 degrees are also expected. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect from midnight to 9 AM Friday.

Drivers can expect an impact on their morning commute, NWS is reporting slippery road conditions for Friday morning.

To check out the complete hazardous weather outlook click here

