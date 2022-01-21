Advertisement

City of Laredo establishes mother-friendly worksites

By Omar Anzaldua
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Many of Laredo’s City Departments have recently become mother-friendly work sites.

In an effort to support working mothers, there will now be rooms designated for mothers to have privacy and comfort while nursing their babies during work hours.

It’s a cause officials say they are committed to for their employees.

Eliseo Ceja with the City of Laredo Health Department says this effort was made to encourage employees to have a safe environment where they are able to go into the room and handle their business such as lactating and have the resources that they need and be able to go back to work.

Officials say they have been working on bringing this to fruition since being awarded the designation by the Texas Department of Health Services.

