City of Laredo holds press conference on winter weather preparations

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - City of Laredo leaders held a press conference today to go over the winter weather preparations they have been coordinating with the National Weather Service office in Corpus Christi.

The Laredo Emergency Management coordinator— Fire Chief Guillermo Heard says they are most concerned about the low temperatures expected for tonight and tomorrow morning.

The Public Information Officer for the Laredo Police Department, Joe Baeza, advises to take caution on the road and at home, saying, “Family members that live independently, just make sure they have a contingency plan in case their light goes out. Same thing with having ovens.” He goes on to say, “There is a really small chance of a snow event, so don’t just all go out and drive around.” Baeza says this “adds more hazards and more opportunities for first responders to also be exposed to a great deal of danger.”

The city is preparing centers that are set to open up tonight. The warming centers will be set up at Lyndon B. Johnson 9th Grade Campus and Leyendecker Elementary School. Registration will continue until 11 PM.

Zapata County has also set up a warming center at the Zapata County Pavilion. They ask you bring your own blanket and pillow.

