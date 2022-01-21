Advertisement

The City of Laredo Mayor Reacts to the City Manager’s Decision to Resign

Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz
Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz
By Brenda Camacho
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -In a statement released Friday evening, Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz addressed the City Manager’s resignation saying Robert Eads resigned for personal reasons, primarily to spend more quality time with his family.

Saenz clarified that the former City Manager’s decision was not related to the recent FBI activities regarding a “federal elected official.”

The Mayor is referring to the FBI raid at Texas Representative Henry Cuellar’s home and campaign office on Wednesday.

According to Saenz, the City will work towards a smooth transition and will keep the public and city staff informed on this matter.

In a statement, he adds, “I want to sincerely express my gratitude to Mr. Robert A. Eads for his years of service as City Manager and other positions previously held with the City of Laredo. I wish him and his family the best of luck on their future endeavors. Please be reassured that I, along with the Laredo City Council, will ensure the transition process takes place as quickly as possible.”

The Laredo City Council will be holding a Special City Council Meeting on Monday, January 24th to discuss the appointment of an Interim City Manager.

