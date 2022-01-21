Advertisement

City sets up warming shelters

City sets up shelter at LBJ
City sets up shelter at LBJ(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 6:33 AM CST
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - With the drop in temperatures, city officials opened two warming centers for those seeking shelter from the cold.

This was the scene last night as several officials set up cots and supplies at the LBJ gym.

Leyendecker Elementary on garden street was a second location opened.

No word yet from the city if the centers will remain open through today and the weekend but if you need assistance, city officials ask that you call 311 for more information.

