Council discusses hiring four extra administrative assistants

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Is one administrative assistant assigned to take care of the needs of two councilmembers enough?

That question is sparking a heated debate splitting the council almost in half with some members saying yes while others are saying no.

Who is responsible for making sure council projects get done? Roughly half of City Council believes it’s the administrative assistant’s responsibility while the other half says it lies on the city leaders and employees.

During Tuesday’s City Council meeting, Alyssa Cigarroa stated, “If we go back and look at our public input survey from last year, we could invest this money in so many other areas that are much more needed, I mean we drop 500 calls to 311 a week.”

Cigarroa says 311 calls are not being addressed due to the lack of city employees.

That sparked debate on the agenda item that would hire four additional administrative assistants allowing each councilmember to have their own assistant.

Right now, one assistant is assigned to two councilmembers which councilman Vidal Rodriguez says is causing projects from being completed.

During the council meeting, Rodriguez provided examples of projects that have remained stagnant such as the recall Laredo, the water park and sports complex.

This is a sentiment Councilman Ruben Gutierrez agrees with saying the hefty price tag of $313,000 to hire four additional full-time assistants is justified.

Gutierrez says, “These are things that are very, very important, not only to us but to the constituents, and if it’s going to cost us that amount of money to do it to be sure that you all are looked after because you go through them to come through us most of the time, it needs to be done.”

When asked if there was a need for four extra assistants is, Laredo City Manager Robert Eads said no.

Eads says four extra people isn’t going to change anything saying that the council needs to readjust its vision.

Eads says, “And what we keep doing is tasking them, tasking them, tasking them. They’re on a mission to fail.”

Deputy City Manager Rosario Cabello addressed the significant cost that would come from the city’s reserve fund. Cabello says while every single department could use an extra set of hands, it all comes down to money in the end.

Meanwhile, Councilwoman Vanessa Perez says any reserve money needs to be spent on what she says is not being addressed.

Perez says, “So if we’re going to talk about spending money on staff, maybe we need to get more parks employees, maybe we need to get another code enforcer officer, there’s other things that need to happen that having the council assistant kind of telling people what to do and delegating isn’t going to make our projects get done any faster if we don’t have the personnel.”

In the end, the proposal failed with only three councilmen, Ruben Gutierrez, Vidal Rodriguez and Rudy Gonzalez voting to add the four extra assistants.

Robert Eads says they will work with the four current assistants to see that projects are completed.

Now the issue of hiring employees to fill needed positions in short-staffed departments that could possibly lead to the completion of projects as Councilwoman Perez mentioned was not further discussed.

