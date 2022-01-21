LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Well it turns out our expectations for snow were all just wishful thinking as the majority of our viewing area remained relatively dry.

Some areas around south Texas did report seeing some ice on their windshield and some minor flurries here and there, but overall nothing that severe.

Although we are starting out in the 30s, we will be mainly in the upper 30s but we still have some slight chances of precipitation.

Expect a high of 48 degrees today with lows in the low 30s and still keeping those slight chances of precipitation so we could see some cold rain and possible sleet on the roads.

On Saturday things will start to warm up to a high of 50 degrees, we are hoping to see temperatures fluctuate between the 40s and 50s throughout the weekend.

Our best chance for rain will be on Sunday where we see a 60 percent.

Things will warm up on Monday, we’ll see a high of 66 and then by Tuesday we’re back in the 70s.

As we continue into our work week, we’ll drop to the 60s and see lows in the 40s, but still staying above those freezing temperatures.

Winter is still not over just yet, we could see some more cold for the rest of January and into February.

