FBI presence at Texas Rep. Cuellar’s home linked to probe tied to Azerbaijan, source says

Congressman Henry Cuellar
Congressman Henry Cuellar(KGNS)
By Brenda Camacho
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 9:35 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -ABC News is reporting the raid on Congressman Cuellar’s home and campaign office was part of a wide-ranging federal probe in relation to the former Soviet State of Azerbaijan, along with several U.S. businessmen, according to a source of theirs.

They’re reporting that a grand jury in Washington is investigating the matter, but that it’s not clear if Cuellar is a part of it.

They also mention that Cuellar has served as a co-chair for the Congressional Azerbaijan Caucus in recent years. As well as, having met with Azerbaijan officials, including their ambassador.

Cuellar’s Laredo home and campaign office was visited by FBI agents on Wednesday.

The agency says they were conducting “court-authorized” law enforcement activities at both locations.

A spokesperson for the congressman says “he will fully cooperate in any investigation.”

