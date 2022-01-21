Advertisement

Judge: University of Florida can’t stop faculty in cases conflicting with state

U.S. District Judge Mark Walker on Friday granted a preliminary injunction on a...
U.S. District Judge Mark Walker on Friday granted a preliminary injunction on a conflict-of-interest claim brought by six faculty members.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 1:26 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge has blocked the University of Florida from enforcing a policy that restricted faculty members from providing expert testimony in cases that conflict with positions taken by the state of Florida.

U.S. District Judge Mark Walker on Friday granted a preliminary injunction on a conflict-of-interest claim brought by six faculty members.

But he left in place for the time being a school policy that requires faculty members to get permission when signing legal briefs in court cases.

The six professors had sued the school, claiming it infringed upon their First Amendment rights by requiring them to get approval before serving as witnesses in outside cases.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Federal Agents Conduct “Court Authorized Law Enforcement Activities” at Properties Linked to...
FBI conducts law enforcement activities at properties linked to congressman
Virginia Alfaro Cabral Turrubiates
Woman accused of selling fraudulent E-tags
Congressman Henry Cuellar
FBI presence at Texas Rep’s home linked to probe tied to Azerbaijan
Gracy Espinoza and Joel David Chavez III
Gracy’s mother concerned over delay in daughter’s case
City attorney resigns
Laredo City Attorney resigns

Latest News

FILE - Igor Fruman, center, leaves federal court in Manhattan with his attorney Todd Blanche,...
Giuliani associate gets year in prison in foreign donor case
City Manager Robert Eads Resigns
Dubuque County Right to Life makes 15 hour journey to national march
FILE - Passengers wearing face masks to help protect against the coronavirus rest at Pudong...
US blocks flights by Chinese airlines in escalating dispute
A border marker, between the United States and Canada is shown just outside of Emerson,...
Florida man charged after 4 found dead at Canada-US border