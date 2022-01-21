Keep our animals warm this weekend!

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Laredo Animal Protective Society and other city entities want you to help keep animals warm during the cold winter days.

With temperatures expected to drop in the coming days, many animals will also be feeling this temperature change as well.

As a result, Cynthia Gutierrez from the Laredo Animal Protective Society is advising people to keep furry friends warm during this cold front.

Cynthia says if we are cold, just imagine them, they are as cold too, they just can’t say anything.

Gutierrez recommends that pet owners bring animals indoors especially because they are already accustomed to the hot Laredo weather; once it starts dropping into the 30s and 40s it gets really cold for them and they are not used to it.

Unfortunately, not all pets are lucky to have a warm safe home, that’s why LAPS is helping keep their animals as warm as possible with donating they may get.

Right now LAPS is accepted fleece blankets, doggy sweaters both small and large; any article of clothing can go to a pet in need.

Gutierrez says that you can also adopt or foster a furry friend; all you need to do is contact them.

If you are interested in helping out even if it’s just for one or two nights, you can stop by the shelter and pick up a dog, they also have applications online.

Despite these efforts, all pets will still not be safe, that is why Councilmember Alberto Torres Jr says they are asking residents to do their part and help keep animals safe.

He says that people will be prosecuted if they are forgetting about their animals in this weather.

Torres says, “We want to avoid anybody being persecuted for animal neglect or animal cruelty we have had cases where there has been severe weather and domestic animals have died of just freezing up because they haven’t been adequately protected.”

He says that Animal Protective Services and the Laredo Police Department will be out patrolling the streets to ensure animals have place.

If you see a stray pet on the streets, officials are asking that you open your warm heart and left them into your home and then surrender them to the animal shelter if you can’t care for them long term.

This would keep animals from suffering for the next few days but if for whatever reason they need to stay outside.

They need to have enough warmth and be protection from the wind this also pertains to cats.

If you want to foster a dog from LAPS they will provide everything needed for the pet to be taken care of at your home.

