Laredo College delays opening due to cold

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 7:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Not only are both local school districts taking precautions from the cold, but officials at Laredo College are doing the same as well.

Due to the inclement weather, the college says it will be closed until 12 p.m. on Friday.

During this time, LC employees will work remotely, and all campus services will be available online and by phone.

In the event of any power outages or issues, students can access Pasport and Canvas.

Students are advised to check with their instructors for modifications and course deadlines.

Regular campus hours will resume on Monday, Jan 24.

