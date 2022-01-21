Advertisement

Man found dead in Washington DC home with over 100 snakes

A 49-year-old man was found dead in his home with over 100 snakes.
A 49-year-old man was found dead in his home with over 100 snakes.
By WUSA staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2022
POMFRET, Md. (WUSA) – Authorities found a man dead in his Washington, D.C. area home with more than 100 snakes.

A neighbor who checked on the 49-year-old called 911 after observing him unconscious on the floor of his Pomfret, Maryland home on Wednesday.

First responders discovered 125 snakes were also in the home. Some of them were venomous, and the largest was a 14-foot Burmese python.

Authorities say the snakes were all locked securely in tanks, and none are believed to have escaped.

Neighbors were unaware the man kept snakes at all.

Animal rescuers from Virginia and North Carolina are helping re-home the reptiles.

It’s not yet known what caused the man’s death, but investigators don’t suspect foul play.

