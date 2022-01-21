Advertisement

Man wanted by Laredo Police for theft charges

Marco Sotelo wanted on theft charges
Marco Sotelo wanted on theft charges(Laredo Police Department)
By Roger Uvalle
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo Police Department is looking for 21-year-old Marco Sotelo, who currently has three active warrants charging him with two counts of burglary of vehicle and theft of property.

The case began on December 2, 2021, when Police responded to two burglaries of vehicle calls at the 300 block of Chetumal Drive. Upon arrival, the officer’s made contact with the victims, who mentioned their vehicle had been burglarized overnight. Surveillance footage was reviewed, and at approximately 4:00 AM, the suspect was seen looking into vehicles attempting to gain entry. Through the course of the investigation, the suspect was identified as Sotelo through surveillance video footage.

The case was presented to the District Attorney’s Office, who determined there was sufficient evidence to secure the warrants of arrest for Sotelo and is now facing a total bond of $7,000 signed by Judge R. Quintana. If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Sotelo, please contact Laredo Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS or by downloading the Crime Stoppers P3 app to be eligible to receive a cash reward.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Federal Agents Conduct “Court Authorized Law Enforcement Activities” at Properties Linked to...
FBI conducts law enforcement activities at properties linked to congressman
Possible body found along Highway 359
Police investigating death on Highway 83 and 359
Jorge Pena Robles mourns loss of sister
Brother mourns death of sister killed in Mines Road accident
Car chase reported in south Laredo
Shots fired by National Guard Troop in south Laredo
Virginia Alfaro Cabral Turrubiates
Woman accused of selling fraudulent E-tags

Latest News

City of Laredo holds press conference on weather
City of Laredo holds press conference on winter weather preparations
City of Laredo holds press conference on weather
Winter Weather Preparations in Laredo
Teen teens accused of setting fire to park
Teen accused of setting fire to park to face more charges
Teen accused of setting fire to park to face more charges
Teen accused of setting fire to park to face more charges