Man wanted by Laredo Police for theft charges

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo Police Department is looking for 21-year-old Marco Sotelo, who currently has three active warrants charging him with two counts of burglary of vehicle and theft of property.

The case began on December 2, 2021, when Police responded to two burglaries of vehicle calls at the 300 block of Chetumal Drive. Upon arrival, the officer’s made contact with the victims, who mentioned their vehicle had been burglarized overnight. Surveillance footage was reviewed, and at approximately 4:00 AM, the suspect was seen looking into vehicles attempting to gain entry. Through the course of the investigation, the suspect was identified as Sotelo through surveillance video footage.

The case was presented to the District Attorney’s Office, who determined there was sufficient evidence to secure the warrants of arrest for Sotelo and is now facing a total bond of $7,000 signed by Judge R. Quintana. If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Sotelo, please contact Laredo Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS or by downloading the Crime Stoppers P3 app to be eligible to receive a cash reward.

