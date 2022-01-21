Advertisement

Outage reported in north Laredo

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 21, 2022 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A power outage leaves over a thousand north Laredoans out in the cold.

According to the AEP website, there is a power outage in the San Isidro area that has affected 1,549 residents.

There is also another power outage in south that is only affected ten customers.

AEP is aware of the issue and is currently working to restore service.

The estimated restoration time is set for 3 p.m.

