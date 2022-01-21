Protect your pipes and your property this weekend!

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - For those who are able to stay at home during the cold weekend, there are some potential risk residnts and motorists need to be aware of. Some of them are common sense but others might not come to mind immediately.

Local homeowner Billy Mackey was prepared and bought insulation for the plumbing parts of his house which will protect the pipes from freezing.

Mackey says buying insulation is important to protect your home because it will help prevent any damage or pipes from bursting.

He noticed this preparation is necessary especially after last year’s winter freeze.

Mackey says last year people weren’t prepared and there were long lines at the stores, something he does not want to deal with again.

City of Laredo Utilities Director Arturo Garcia says last year’s cold-front affected many Laredoans’ plumbing and piping services.

It became the number one repairing issue for the department.

Garcia recommends disconnecting water hoses, close irrigation systems and have your water drained out. This will keep your pipes protected.

Garcia says, “Stores like Target and Walmart have the high covers called pipe covers, polyurethane covers that you can put around them, some towels, blankets you can wrap them. Just the piping that’s exposed, especially those exposed to the northern wind at the northside of your home.”

The cold weather is also set to disrupt roadways.

The Texas Department of Transportation says its crews have been working treating highway roads and bridges with a special street solution to keep drivers safe.

Raul Leal with TxDOT says there is a risk that black ice can develop along I-35 and Loop 20, something drivers should watch out for, especially if they are planning on traveling out of town this weekend.

Leal says, they have been working to make sure that ice is not formed on the streets by putting brine solution on the roads.

