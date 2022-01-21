Sheriff’s Office investigating potential relationship between former jailer and inmate

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating a potential improper relationship between a former corrections officer and an inmate at the county jail.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office says as soon as Sheriff Cuellar was made aware of the allegations, he immediately launched an investigation into the claims.

Once investigators started their procedures, Correctional Officer Hector Rodriguez resigned.

Sheriff Cuellar says that he takes all allegations serious and assures the public that this investigation was taking place without the wonderment of bias and allows for complete transparency.

Cuellar says he does not condone this type of behavior from any employee at the sheriff’s office and will let justice take its course.

The charges will be presented to the District Attorney’s Office as soon as the investigation is completed.

No further information will be released due to the ongoing investigation.

