Advertisement

Wildfire near California’s Big Sur forces evacuations

Officials have shut down Highway 1 in both directions from Andrew Molera State Park to...
Officials have shut down Highway 1 in both directions from Andrew Molera State Park to Carmel-By-The-Sea.(KVLY)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 22, 2022 at 1:40 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIG SUR, Calif. (AP) — A wildfire in coastal California has forced evacuations in the Big Sur area.

News outlets report Monterey County officials ordered the evacuations late Friday after the wildfire started in the Palo Colorado canyon and grew to more than 250 acres.

The wildfire is being called the Colorado Fire. Officials have shut down Highway 1 in both directions from Andrew Molera State Park to Carmel-By-The-Sea.

The American Red Cross set up a shelter at a middle school.

A wind advisory had been issued in the Bay Area for Friday night through Saturday morning, though meteorologists said strong winds were most likely in higher elevations.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City Manager Robert Eads
Laredo City Manager Announces Resignation
Congressman Henry Cuellar
FBI presence at Texas Rep’s home linked to probe tied to Azerbaijan
File photo: Webb County Jail
Sheriff’s Office investigating potential relationship between former jailer and inmate
File photo: AEP
Outage reported in north Laredo
Congressman Henry Cuellar
Two Federal agencies involved in the investigation linked to Texas Rep. Cuellar

Latest News

This photo from video shows NYPD officers at Harlem Hospital after an officer was killed and...
Official: 1 officer killed, 1 seriously hurt in NYC shooting
LAPD reports Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a multi-vehicle crash in Brentwood,...
Arnold Schwarzenegger involved in multi-car crash in California
FILE - The Congregation Beth Israel synagogue is shown, Jan. 16, 2022, in Colleyville, Texas....
Jewish leaders urge worship attendance after hostage siege
Virginia Beach, Va., Public Works crews prepare Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, morning for snow from...
Rare blast of snow, ice takes aim at Southeast US coast