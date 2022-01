LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An accident is causing some road closures in central Laredo.

Laredo Police have reported an accident at the intersection of Clark and McClelland Avenue.

This has caused the temporary closure of westbound traffic on Clark Boulevard.

If this is part of your morning commute, please try to avoid the area or drive with caution.

