City Council to address city manager and attorney positions

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Laredo City Council has called for a special meeting to be held on Monday to address the resignations of the city manager and city attorney.

Last week, Laredo City Manager Robert Eads and City Attorney Dean Roggia submitted their letters of resignation.

Roggia was only in the position for three months; meanwhile, Eads was city manager for less than two years.

Mayor Pete Saenz says Eads left for personal reasons primarily to spend more time with his family.

However, in an exclusive interview with KGNS, City Councilmember Ruben Gutierrez painted a different picture saying that comments made about Eads allegedly resulted in his resignation.

When asked who made those comments, the council member would not say but he stated that they were in a very high city position.

Gutierrez did not elaborate on these claims of tension at City Hall.

He only stated that the work environment at city hall could have possibly played role.

Eads has not confirmed what Gutierrez said.

During Monday’s meeting, the council will appoint an interim city manager and will discuss how to move forward with the search for a city attorney.

