Advertisement

City Council to address city manager and attorney positions

By Brenda Camacho
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 12:28 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Laredo City Council has called for a special meeting to be held on Monday to address the resignations of the city manager and city attorney.

Last week, Laredo City Manager Robert Eads and City Attorney Dean Roggia submitted their letters of resignation.

Roggia was only in the position for three months; meanwhile, Eads was city manager for less than two years.

Mayor Pete Saenz says Eads left for personal reasons primarily to spend more time with his family.

However, in an exclusive interview with KGNS, City Councilmember Ruben Gutierrez painted a different picture saying that comments made about Eads allegedly resulted in his resignation.

When asked who made those comments, the council member would not say but he stated that they were in a very high city position.

Gutierrez did not elaborate on these claims of tension at City Hall.

He only stated that the work environment at city hall could have possibly played role.

Eads has not confirmed what Gutierrez said.

During Monday’s meeting, the council will appoint an interim city manager and will discuss how to move forward with the search for a city attorney.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angel Peguero and 17-year-old Cristian Escobar Jr.
DPS arrests two Laredoans during smuggling busts
Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
Sheriff’s office investigating accidental death near Mines Road
Laredo City Council
Laredo council selects interim city manager
Man sentenced for scamming food bank
Man who scammed food bank to spend ten years in jail
File photo: Congressman Henry Cuellar
Feds issue subpoenas seeking records related to Congressman Cuellar

Latest News

City teams up with LiftFund for loan program
City and LiftFund offering loan program to small businesses
Three men accused of armed robbery near Travis Street
Three men arrested for armed robbery
Three men accused of armed robbery near Travis Street
City Councilmembers recognized an officer who recently went above and beyond his duties.
Hometown Hero: Animal Control Officer Jose Aranda
City Councilmembers recognized an officer who recently went above and beyond his duties.
Hometown Hero: Animal Control Officer Jose Aranda