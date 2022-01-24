Advertisement

City utilities crews work to restore water in north Laredo

By Mindy Casso
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 1:05 PM CST
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - City of Laredo Utilities Officials say they have already restored water to some households, but an unspecified number of people are still waiting to get their service restored.

A water leak caused a section of north Laredo to go without water Sunday evening.

At around 8 p.m. the City of Laredo posted on its Facebook page a map of the affected area, primarily the Tiara De San Isidro area.

Utility crews worked into the evening to fix the line break with officials saying they hoped to have the water restored as quickly as possible.

Officials say they expect all water services to be restored by 2 p.m.

