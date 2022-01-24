Advertisement

COVID-19 testing clinic postponed due to weather

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 10:35 AM CST
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Coronavirus testing has been canceled for the day on a count of rain.

The COVID-19 testing clinic at the Sames Auto Arena was suspended on Thursday afternoon, due to cold weather concerns.

On Monday, officials at the testing site announced that it was postpone the clinic once again due to wet and rainy conditions.

The clinic will resume on Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Sames Auto Arena parking lot.

For more information you can call 956-528-8147.

