Advertisement

DPS arrests two Laredoans during smuggling busts

By Justin Reyes
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 8:03 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Two Laredoans are arrested during two separate smuggling attempts as part of Operation Lone Star.

On Friday, the Texas Department of Public Safety conducted a traffic stop on a black Dodge pick up for a traffic violation.

After questioning, troopers determined that four passengers were determined to be in the U.S. illegally.

DPS arrested Angel Peguero and the undocumented immigrants.

Meanwhile, troopers arrested another individual who had 12 felony warrants.

17-year-old Cristian Escobar Jr. was arrested for charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, human smuggling and evading arrest.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
Sheriff’s office investigating accidental death near Mines Road
Laredo City Council
Laredo council selects interim city manager
Man sentenced for scamming food bank
Man who scammed food bank to spend ten years in jail
File photo: Congressman Henry Cuellar
Feds issue subpoenas seeking records related to Congressman Cuellar

Latest News

City teams up with LiftFund for loan program
City and LiftFund offering loan program to small businesses
Three men accused of armed robbery near Travis Street
Three men arrested for armed robbery
Three men accused of armed robbery near Travis Street
City Councilmembers recognized an officer who recently went above and beyond his duties.
Hometown Hero: Animal Control Officer Jose Aranda
City Councilmembers recognized an officer who recently went above and beyond his duties.
Hometown Hero: Animal Control Officer Jose Aranda