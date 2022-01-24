Feds issue subpoenas seeking records related to Congressman Cuellar

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A federal grand jury is seeking records about a wide array of U.S. companies and advocacy organizations, many of them with ties to the former Soviet Nation of Azerbaijan.

Among the information being sought, according to one subpoena reviewed by ABC News are records related to Congressman Henry Cuellar, his wife Imelda Cuellar and at least one of his former campaign staffers.

KGNS DC Bureau spoke with a law professor in Washington about how the FBI executes warrants.

Stephen Saltzburg, a law professor at George Washington University says, “When the FBI or any law enforcement agency investigates, often there comes a time, when they say we think we have probable cause to believe that there is evidence of criminal activity in a certain place. Sometimes, most often, the place they want to search is closely associated with the criminal suspect, but not always. Sometimes there may be evidence in an innocent third parties premises that they want to search.”

An attorney representing Cuellar told ABC News that the congressman is cooperating; however, it is unclear if Cuellar or his wife are targets of the probe.

