Health authority reports 998 deaths due to COVID-19

By Brenda Camacho
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 1:25 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo and Webb County-area are just two digits away from hitting the one thousand death toll due to COVID-19.

The Laredo Health Authority says the omicron surge is not over yet.

In a statement, Dr. Trevino says, “As hospitals continue to see a surge of cases, they are doing their very best to attend to the overflow of cases with limited staff. Our community has not seen the peak of local infection yet. So, we urge the community to exercise high vigilance.”

On Sunday, Dr. Trevino announced the death of three women and a man that increased the local death toll to 998.

According to the Department of State Health Services, as of Saturday, the hospitalization rate is at 32.8 precent.

The state is also reporting 119 hospitalizations with 34 people in the ICU and 11 of them on ventilators.

