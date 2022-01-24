Homeland Security updates vaccination travel requirements

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - If you have a family member or friend that is a non-U.S. Citizen that wishes to visit the country, they will need to get fully vaccinated before they cross.

Starting on Saturday, Jan. 22, The Department of Homeland Security will require proof of vaccination for non-us citizens entering the country through land or sea.

DHS made the announcement on Thursday saying the change is being made to bring requirements for land travel in line with those currently in place for incoming international air travel.

Hugo Mendiola, general manager of a local store in downtown believes that his business won’t be affected by this new federal policy.

Mendiola says it’s been nearly two months since they reopened the border, so most of the regular customers were already full vaccinated.

Mendiola says that many foreign customers, especially those from Mexico are following CDC guidelines to travel to the U.S. to shop and visit their families.

The new restrictions will apply to non-citizens who are traveling for essential as well as non-essential reasons.

U.S. Customs & Border Protection Officer Jennifer Gutierrez says, “We do require for you to bring your valid entry document, as well as your COVID-19 vaccination card. You will be stating your COVID status as you enter primary inspection, but you will be required to show proof of vaccination if officer asks for it.”

Officer Gutierrez says when showing proof, it must be a CDC-approved COVID-19 vaccination.

This rule will not apply to U.S citizens, and lawful permanent residents.

Gutierrez says the restrictions do not apply to those who are 18 and younger, it only applies to those who are above 18-years-old age. So, for students that will be traveling, this restriction does not apply.

Since this new federal policy applies to essential workers, this means truck drivers must also show proof of vaccination when entering the U.S.

Trade experts worry if many drivers leave because of the new requirements, it will continue to rattle the already struggling supply chain issues.

